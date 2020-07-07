Metro Theater Company (MTC), St. Louis’s premiere professional theater for youth and families, is continuing its summer digital streaming series with the critically acclaimed 2016 production of And In This Corner: Cassius Clay by Idris Goodwin, which is available through July 26.
The production, directed by MTC Artistic Director Julia Flood, is available in a pay-what-you-can pay-per-view environment at metroplays.org, expanding the company’s artistic footprint into the living rooms of families in St. Louis and across the world as the St. Louis community adjusts to changes in public gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus this summer.
The streaming performances are presented in partnership with HEC Media, whose video production team captured and edited both productions.
Prior to this summer streaming series, both productions were part of a virtual international festival and conference hosted earlier in May by TYA-USA, the national service organization for theaters for youth and families, attended by over 1,200 theater and education professionals.
Goodwin’s And In This Corner: Cassius Clay, looks at icon and international treasure Muhammad Ali during his introduction to the sport that made him a household name.
Before Muhammad Ali became one of the greatest heavyweights in the history of boxing, before he famously stated “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” before he became the dynamic, larger-than-life celebrity sports hero, he was Cassius Clay, Jr., growing up in racially segregated Jim Crow Louisville, Kentucky.
And In This Corner: Cassius Clay tells the story of the young man who would become Muhammad Ali and his relationship with a white police officer who introduced him to boxing in Jim Crow-era Louisville. The play was a hit of the 2015-16 theater season and generated numerous accolades for Metro Theater Company, including the Network for Strong Communities’ prestigious Paulie Award for creating positive change through collaborative nonprofit partnerships.
The streaming production was filmed during this February 2016 run at the Missouri History Museum and can be viewed from the following link: https://metroplays.org/watchnow
For more information about Metro Theater Company, visit www.metroplays.org.
