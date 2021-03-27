A local woman is using her time in the spotlight to spotlight her community!
Kristen Harris is currently serving as Miss Spirit of St. Louis, a Miss Missouri USA 2021 contestant. Should she win, she’d be the second African American Miss Missouri USA and the first plus size Miss Missouri USA in history.
Harris is using her platform to inspire others.
“My platform is Not Your Traditional Pageant Girl,” which seeks to inspire girls of various races, ethnicities, shapes, sizes, socioeconomic classes and more to know that they are beautiful,” Harris said. “This anti-bullying platform has a specific focus on youth empowerment.”
Harris collaborated with Alexis Creamer for a Queens Recognize Queens pageantry workshop March 15. During the event, they worked with young ladies on public speaking, posture, self confidence, pageant attire and the 5’s for pageant success.
“I am so passionate about working with young girls— seeing these young ladies walk with their heads high, gain that confidence and stand at the podium confidently beautiful genuinely made my heart smile,” Harris said.
In addition to her workshop series, Harris is collaborating with Rickey Whittington, CEO and founder of the R. Whittington foundation to create the Spirit of St. Louis scholarship. The goal of this scholarship is to encourage youth to participate in community service activities, to empower the youth and to pour back into our community.
“Service has always been a big deal for me, my mom and dad are both super service oriented,” Harris said. “I believe with my title and platform, it’s imperative that I use this time to make a difference, even if it’s a small one.”
Whittington echoed Harris’ statement.
“We believe that giving back and pouring into the community is so important,” he said. “It is imperative that we help our youth in any way we can because they are the future. They are the leaders of tomorrow.”
You can donate to the Spirit of St. Louis scholarship via the GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/3abbf890, paypal or by check. The scholarship will go towards a student currently attending Harris-Stowe State University, the only HBCU right here in St. Louis, MO.
For more information about Miss Spirit of St. Louis, go to website: https://www.thekristenelizabeth.com/ and learn more about the R. Whittington Foundation at https://www.rwhittingtonfoundation.org/scholarships
