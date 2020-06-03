The Missouri Historical Society (MHS), which operates the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, the MHS Library & Research Center on Skinker Blvd., and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis, announced its plan to reopen all three buildings to the public on Saturday, June 20. With the health and well-being of visitors and MHS staff and volunteers in mind, and in an ongoing effort to assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, MHS will implement a number of enhanced safety measures.
“Recognizing that history can provide inspiration and hope during difficult times, the Missouri Historical Society looks forward to welcoming the St. Louis community, researchers, and other visitors back to all three of our locations,” said Dr. Frances Levine, President, and CEO of the Missouri Historical Society. “Essential staff has continued to report to work to take care of our three beautiful historic buildings, and our team has been hard at work developing a flexible and phased approach to reopening.”
MHS has developed a reopening plan by following guidelines from state and local authorities, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health officials. MHS is adopting a gradual approach to reopening to prioritize the health and safety of staff and visitors while taking progressive steps to restore regular operations when it is safe to do so.
In accordance with guidelines from the City of St. Louis Department of Health, MHS is implementing the following safety procedures at all three locations:
- In accordance with St. Louis City’s public health guidelines, all MHS locations will reopen at 10% visitor capacity.
- Advance reservation will be required. All visitors will need advanced tickets, which will be available via mohistory.org.
- Days and hours of operation will be reduced for all three MHS facilities.
- Missouri History Museum — open Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- History Clubhouse — will remain closed until further notice
- Café STL — will re-open on July 22, 2020.
- The Museum Shop — open Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with enhanced social distancing measures.
- Soldiers Memorial Military Museum — Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Library & Research Center — Research assistance will be provided by appointment only; operating hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
- At the direction of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis, protective face coverings are required for visitors age 9 and up, as well as for all MHS staff.
- As part of enhanced safety protocols, visitors will enter and exit MHS facilities through separate one-way paths to allow for social distancing. One-way paths and queuing lines will also be established inside exhibit galleries and other public areas.
Visitors are encouraged to visit mohistory.org prior to their visit for the latest information on policies and procedures, as well as advance registration.
“During our temporary closure, the MHS team launched many digital efforts including the #UpliftingSTL and Historians at Home series, STL History Live events via Zoom, and the Stories of the Pandemic digital archive to begin the process of documenting the history we’re all living through today,” said Levine. “I am so proud of how the MHS team continued to share hope through history during this historic time. As we begin to welcome visitors back to experience our engaging and thought-provoking exhibits, we will continue to share the St. Louis story digitally through our website and on social media.”
