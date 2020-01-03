The MLK Holiday Jam, an R&B revue concert that was to take place on Sunday, January 19 at Chaifetz Arena has been canceled.
“Unforeseen circumstances” was the reason given for the cancelation of the show that was set to star Xscap3 and feature Carl Thomas, Tamar Braxton, Avant and Al B. Sure.
According to the announcement, refunds are available at point-of-purchase and Ticketmaster.com purchases will be refunded automatically within 7-10 business days.
