Quarantine just got a little easier this month with Netflix dropping a treasure trove of Black sitcoms from the 1990s and 2000s.
The streaming service announced this week that it will be offering some of our favorite sitcoms, starting with “Moesha” starring Brandy on Aug. 1. Other throwback Black television shows include: “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Sister Sister,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One.”
The announcement was made on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account. Launched in 2018, Strong Black Lead is intended to amplify Black content and Black creators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.