Multimedia contest for college students has $500 grand prize
‘Make Good Trouble: Why John Lewis Inspires Me to Vote’ deadline is Oct. 19Students enrolled at a college or university in the United States have until Monday, October 19 to post a multimedia statement about John Lewis and voting to social media and become eligible to win $250 or $500.
It’s the “Make Good Trouble: Why John Lewis Inspires Me to Vote” multimedia collegiate competition, a non-partisan voting initiative to encourage voter registration and participation in the November 2020 elections, presented by Dance the Vote and Webster University.
“We know that Webster University students are engaged as voters, and this is an opportunity for them to tell us why they choose to do so,” said Jennifer Stewart, director of Student Engagement at Webster University. “Webster students can honor the legacy of John Lewis by telling us how they ‘make good trouble’ and help encourage and inspire other young people to register and vote.”
Ivana Solomon, 21, a Webster University student, submitted a video.
“I'm from St. Louis, Missouri but my family's heritage is from Guyana, Suriname, and Barbados. We are also indigenous to the Americas,” she said.
“What inspired me to make this video was how much I've gained just from talking to people in his age group. I found that they dealt with some pretty unique situations during their time.... everything was different: the revolutions, the movements. The steps they took in order to change their reality changed so many things and the way they are done in society. That is something I am inspired by every time I speak to someone in that generation.”
Again, although Webster University is a co-sponsor of the competition, students enrolled at any college or university in the United States are eligible.
“We are encouraging students to carry out the legacy of John Lewis in their own creative and unique way,” said Vincent C. Flewellen, Webster University’s chief diversity officer. “There are so many ways we can ‘make good trouble.’”
How do you play?
If you are a college student in the United States, post multi-media, images, videos, music, dance, painting, sculpture, poetry, or other artistic expressions inspired by John Lewis’ legacy and no longer than 60 seconds in length to social media by Monday, October 19. Media can be created in and/or posted to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok but must be shared on Instagram to be eligible for the contest prizes. Submissions must tag @WebsterU, @DanceTheVoteSTL, @WebsterVotes and #MakeGoodTroubleContest in caption. All tags must be included to be qualified for the contest.
Each of the four finalists will receive $250, and a grand prize winner will receive $500. Prize money is provided by Dance the Vote St. Louis.
“Nearly 40% of students who were eligible to vote cast ballots in the 2018 elections, and that was a significant upswing from 19% in the 2014, so we still have work to do,” said Joan Lipkin, artistic director of Dance the Vote, a nonpartisan arts initiative that pairs dance, poetry, spoken word, song, graphics, video and texting with voter awareness and registration.
“We think this is an innovative way to promote the legacy of John Lewis, to encourage more college students to commit to the important right of voting and to recognize their creativity.”
The competition can only be entered in social media as described above, but for more information visit https://tinyurl.com/vote-good-trouble.
