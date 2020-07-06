Continuing tonight for seven more consecutive Mondays, with a single repeat stream on the subsequent Thursday that is audio described and captioned, The Muny is continuing to present their online 2020 season at no cost via youtube.com/themunytv.
The fourth installment of Muny Magic in Your Home features four of The Muny’s most talented and beloved leading men from recent seasons: Ben Davis (John Dickinson in 1776, 2019; Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, 2019; Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017; Curly in Oklahoma!, 2015; Emile de Becque in South Pacific, 2013; Galahad in Spamalot, 2013), Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies, 2017), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly in Newsies, 2017; Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street, 2016; Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!, 2014; Frederic in Pirates! (Or, Gilbert & Sullivan Plunder'd), 2012) and Mykal Kilgore (Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017). This heartfelt evening of story, song and music celebrates some of the iconic men who have appeared on the Muny stage in its 102-year history. Our Leading Men is sponsored by Centene Charitable Foundation. The Muny's online 2020 season is proudly sponsored by World Wide Technology.
Next week’s Muny Magic in Your Home: Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken.
The final five weeks of The Muny’s summer season (July 20 – August 17) will feature an online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world.
These are exclusive, one-time-only streams and will not be available after the Thursday night airing.
For more information, visit www.muny.org.
