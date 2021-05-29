There’s “Coachella,” “Lollapalooza,” “Rolling Loud,” and other large scale music festivals returning this summer in cities across the United States. With STL Fest, founders Jordan “Reggie Son,” Johnson, Mike White, Erick Hubbard and Kelann “Kelocc G” Campbell want to bring the city a yearly celebration honoring the pride and legacy of St. Louis.
Originally, Reggie Son and his fellow founders planned to just have a day party. But once they realized the magnitude of what they were curating they decided to make something much bigger — that’s how they came up with STL Fest.
“We wanted to put all of the focus on St. Louis,” White said. “Everybody on this tab is from St. Louis, East St. Louis and surrounding areas.”
In partnership with independent concert promoter Jamo Presents, Reggie Son and Murphy Lee will headline the festival at the City Foundry with special guest appearances.
Other artists on the bill include East St. Louis’ Fresco Kane, local band We Are Root Mod.
When the founders decided to call the show STL Fest, Murphy Lee was an immediate name that came to mind when selecting artists.
Reggie Son, formerly known as Shorty Da Prince, and Murphy Lee each have gained local and national acclaim. Both rappers have been quite busy over the years, but now they’re able to join each other on stage - something they’ve always wanted to do.
“If you haven’t seen a Reggie Son show you gotta see it. Your boy is in his prime, he got that glow right now,” Murphy Lee said.
“I know everybody’s seen a Murphy Lee show a few times, but listen when I tell you this Murph show is crazy.”
The show will also provide various disc jockeys around the city with a chance to shine and respectively showcase their skills. The DJ lineup includes DJ Bounce, DJ Tab, DJ Homicide, DJ Trip, DJ Cuddy, and Mike, who also goes by the name “The Famous Nephew.”
Guests will be greeted by merchants offering food, clothing, sunglasses, 360 photo booths, jewelry, body butters, student housing properties and information on registering for a Missouri medical marijuana license.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the founders were required to adhere to citywide guidelines for the event planning. The original plan was to have two separate shows. For both shows guests were required to purchase pods that would seat only them and their company; this was mandated in respect to following social distancing protocol.
Restrictions and curfews have since been lifted for city and county businesses, which means STL Fest can run until 10 p.m., and open at full capacity. People must still socially distance themselves and wear masks inside.
Guests who purchased pod tickets can use them as VIP tickets, with seating roped off in front of the stage.
Reggie Son said he doesn’t see a ceiling around the future of STL Fest. The goal is to always have a St. Louis artist headline the show, but he said he is open to having artists that treat the city like a second home like Future, Yo Gotti and Offset from The Migos.
“I think next year if we just kept it all St.Louis we could, but that doesn’t mean we’re just restricting it to just that,” Reggie Son said. “It’s gotta be some type of St. Louis ties and you better come out with that STL crown on.”
STL Fest will take place on Sunday, May 30 at the City Foundry located at 3730 Foundry Way, doors open at 3 p.m., and the show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase on http://www.stlfest21.com/. Patrons must be 21 and over to attend. Since the event is outside, guests are strongly encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
“It's the first STL Fest so make sure y’all break the virginity with us,” Murphy Lee said. “We know on Monday you’re gonna be like I should’ve gone, I was supposed to go, I was finna pull up. ‘Nah, don’t miss the first one.”
