When Brian Owens and The Deacons of Soul released “The Soul of Ferguson” album, he was using his talent to be a part of the soundtrack for a city that has become synonymous with unrest and protest.
“St. Louis is a city of beautiful chaos,” Owens said. “Because of the chaos, sometimes we miss the beauty.”
Through his music and L.I.F.E. Arts Inc. non-profit organization, he wanted to have a hand in telling the whole story.
He formed the organization in response to the unrest, so that teen and young adult artists could have a place to polish their talent and the business element of entertainment and media in a way that brings the community together around both problems and solutions – and provides sustainable hope.
“We are birthing leaders and creative thinkers that live at the forefront of what’s next and what’s now,” Owens said. “Every artist that wants to be an artist is really an entrepreneur. We are looking to leverage creativity as an entrepreneur to help non-creatives solve vital issues and problems.”
On Sunday, September 29, he will have a benefit concert at The Touhill for the institution entitled “A Night For Life” presented by M1 Bank For Life Community Partnership.
Owens will share the stage with Ferguson native and music legend Michael McDonald, who performed the “For You” duet with Owens on “Soul of Ferguson.” The night will also feature NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Kennedy Holmes, Peter Martin, Shedrick Mitchell (keyboardist for Grammy Award winning soul singer Maxwell as well as students from the L.I.F.E. Arts Inc. program.
“It’s music. It’s family. It’s hard to describe,” Owens said. “I can see it in my head – and in my head it looks really beautiful. It’s a night for the community to come together, love on each other and to recognize the people in our community who are models for either the type of lives we should all strive to live and legacies we should strive to leave.”
When he started L.I.F.E. Arts, Owens was grinding to make a name for himself nationally as a singer. When Ferguson happened, he felt led by God to respond in the moment.
“Ferguson compelled us all not to wait,” Owens said.
Even before then, he was very aware that life is fleeting and that there are no guarantees.
“I feel like God has given me the responsibility and work now,” Owens said. “I want students and my artists to see not only is it that you shouldn’t wait – you can’t wait. I can’t wait on a fame that might never happen or resources that may never come, when right now God is blessing me with the favor and relationships to enable me to pour into people right now.”
He’s paired with colleges and universities. His L.I.F.E. arts has performed on some of the biggest stages in St. Louis – including Powell Hall for Symphony Orchestra Family Concerts and other special programming.
Guests will get an opportunity to once again see the best of what L.I.F.E. Arts has to offer at A Night For Life.
“Guests can expect to be uplifted,” Owens said. “And we’ve got the soundtrack of Michael McDonald with Michael McDonald in the house.”
Sunday will be a full-circle moment for Owens, a native of Belleville and resident of Ferguson, when he takes the stage with McDonald. When he was in the military band at Scott Air Force Base, the first song he learned with them was “Taking It To the Streets.”
He met McDonald for the first time in Los Angeles back in 2003 while competing on the now-defunct “Wayne Brady Show.” He met him again a few years later because the drummer in a band Owens’ was singing in was the nephew of Michael McDonald’s drummer.
By 2015, Owens and his own band were opening for McDonald, which sparked the friendship that led to their collaboration on “Soul of Ferguson” and subsequently McDonald’s presence at “A Night For Life.”
“It’s music. It’s family,” Owens said. “We’re going to have students on the stage. We’re going to have legends on the stage. We are going to have up and coming artists on the stage. I’ll be on the stage with the Deacons of Soul. This is going to be a beautiful picture of what St. Louis was, is and will be.”
“A Night For Life” benefit for L.I.F.E. Arts Inc. will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. For tickets or more information, visit at www.lifeartsinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.