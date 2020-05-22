The Miles Davis Estate and the Jazz Foundation Of America will present "A Miles Davis Birthday Celebration," on SiriusXM's 'Real Jazz' (67) this Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. CST. The three-hour music special, highlighting the music of Miles Davis as curated by SiriusXM's Mark Ruffin and guest DJ's Erin Davis, Vince Wilburn, Jr. (Miles Davis Estate) and Steve Jordan (JFA), will benefit and raise awareness of the Covid-19 Musician's Emergency Fund from Jazz Foundation Of America.
Grammy and Emmy award winning producer Steve Jordan, who serves as Artistic Director for Jazz Foundation Of America, will discuss the organization's mission and fundraising efforts.
The radio special will re-broadcast on Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and on Miles Davis' 94th birthday, Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. SiriusXM is currently streaming free for all listeners until the end of May.
"The Miles Davis family is honored to be celebrating the birthday of The Chief - 94 and beyond. We are committed to raising awareness of JFA's Covid-19 Musician's Emergency Fund. Special love goes out to Mark Ruffin and everyone at SiriusXM and to Steve Jordan and everyone at JFA," says Erin Davis, Cheryl Davis and Vince Wilburn, Jr. from Miles Davis Estate.
Erin Davis and Vince Wilburn, Jr. will also host a Miles Davis Quarantine Birthday Party with an Instagram Takeover @milesdavis on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST. Tune in for your chance to win a coronavirus care package giveaway that includes the new Miles Davis face mask.
March 30, 2020 marked the 50th Anniversary of Davis' landmark album Bitches Brew, ranked as one of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time, and celebrated with a 4-CD set The Complete Bitches Brew Sessions, original 2xLP plus brand new Bitches Brew merchandise which are all available here.
This year, Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool, Stanley Nelson's critically acclaimed documentary, received a Grammy nomination for "Best Music Film." It's companion soundtrack Miles Davis - Music From and Inspired by "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool," a Film By Stanley Nelson, is an essential playlist for seasoned and new listeners alike. Watch the documentary here and listen to the soundtrack here.
For more information, please visit www.milesdavis.com and www.jazzfoundation.org/donate.
