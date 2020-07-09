Mvstermind is so different that his eclectic nature bleeds into his artist bio.
“Turn off all the noise, take a deep breath, and listen closely,” the statement read. “That electricity you feel in the air is St. Louis artist and producer, Mvstermind, putting his creative energy out into the world.”
Yep. That’s Mvstermind.
He further illustrates his unique perspective in the context of hip-hop with “GEMS,” the first single from his upcoming project – a series of three interconnected EPs titled “BE,” “GREAT” and “FOOL,” originally intended as a 23-song project called “BEGREATFOOL.”
“I might rob the world for all my worth / been working, working since my birth / but I’ll get blessed / I’ll dig it out the dirt, GEMS,” Mvstermind raps.
The accompanying video for the track, directed by Keaton Jones, is scheduled to drop later this summer. Co-produced with rising St. Louis producer Michael Franco, the record samples the 1976 track, “JP Walk,” by Baltimore funk ensemble Sound Experience. His unique flow on “GEMS” – which bravely takes on tackling with anxiety and overcoming adversity – rests comfortably atop the heavy beats and soulful arrangements.
The track was recorded before the arrival of coronavirus, however, Mvstermind feels that the song speaks to the current moment.
“GEMS is the feeling of the world right now,” Mvstermind said. “So many people’s incomes have been displaced since COVID-19, leaving them with the question: ‘Will I ever get my worth?’ Despite the anxieties, through pressure and patience, you can dig that gem out of the dirt. Keep digging. It’s still there waiting for you to be persistent, waiting for you to acknowledge it’s very existence.”
He considers himself to be a representative of all the dreamers and doers in the world. He said he is “GEMS” – along with his upcoming releases – to “lift the weight from his own chest and to get down to work.”
Mvstermind performed at high-profile events like Loufest, A3C, and SXSW, and shared stages with acts such as Chance the Rapper, Lupe Fiasco, Travis Scott and more. Over the last few years, Mvstermind has also formed partnerships with Red Bull and Dr. Scholl’s – where he designed a cutting-edge, eco-friendly sneaker for a worldwide audience. The shoe, released in 2018, was made from recyclable materials which is a first for Dr. Scholl’s Shoes.
The collaboration features a staple black colorway with a blue accent, along with a techni-colored shoe inspired by Mvstermind’s childhood prayer rug.
“From the gum bottom sole, the athletic strap, to the stitching on the outside of the shoe, these fresh pair of kicks embody elements that have all made me who I am today,” Mvstermind said about his shoe line.
Him using the career-defining opportunity of designing a tennis shoe as a chance to promote his faith is true to form.
“In this industry you always hear about artists having to sell their soul. I really strive to keep a balance,” Mvstermind said. “I want to maintain my spiritual health, but also acquire wealth – and use it to inspire some change throughout the world.”
For more information on the artist, visit http://www.mvstermind.com/.
