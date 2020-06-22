St. Louis will be one of the select cities to help Live Nation kick off their Live From The Drive-In concert series next month.
Live Nation promises to “bring fans a live music tailgating experience unlike any other” with the concert series taking place in Nashville and Indianapolis as well as St. Louis from July 10-12.
The St. Louis show will include a milestone performance by rap superstar Nelly. With his show, he will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his diamond-selling debut album “Country Grammar,” which made him St. Louis’ first global hip-hop star. The series will also feature hometown legends El Monstero at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as well as performances by Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi and more.
All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lots of each of the venues. The events will also feature full LED screens and speakers throughout so fans can enjoy a truly live concert experience. With the series, Live Nation is offering a live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private tailgating zones next to their cars.
“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,” said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts. “We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience.”
Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their zone to personalize their experience. More details including event guidelines can be found at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.
Live From The Drive-In will start off with events at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN and at Live Nation venues Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, IN and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO.
Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their window when they pull into the venue and then will be shown to their designated tailgate area where they can park and enjoy the show from their own marked-off space. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures.
Please note in order to maintain social distancing, events will be limited capacity. Citi is the official presale credit card of Live From The Drive-In. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 23rd at 12pm local time until Thursday, June 25th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.
For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.
