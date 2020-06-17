The CEO of Netflix said he will donate $120 million to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on June 17.
Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, and his wife Patty Quillin, said they are donating $40 million to Morehouse College, $40 million to Spelman College, and $40 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).
"We supported these three extraordinary institutions for the last few years because we believe that investing in the education of Black youth is one of the best ways to invest in America," Hastings and Quillin said in a statement.
The two said HBCUs "have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving."
"Generally, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating capital," They said. "We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more black students follow their dreams."
They called on others to also support these institutions to help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."
