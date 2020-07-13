Former CNN vice president Princell Hair has been named the president and CEO of Black News Channel, a new cable television network targeted towards African-Americans.
Hair will manage the news network’s day-to-day operations, according to founder and chairman J.C. Watts. In addition to serving as a general manager and vice president at CNN, Hair was also a senior vice president and general manager of NBC Sports Boston.
Hair is the second CEO since the upstart network started in February, replacing former CEO and co-founder Bob Brillante who left the company in April.
Black News Channel has agreements with Comcast, Charter Communications and Dish Network for select markets representing around 33 million TV homes and additional agreements for mobile devices and smart TVs, according to www.multichannel.com.
Watts, the network founder, represented Oklahoma as a Republican House member from 1995 to 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.