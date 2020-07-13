Princell Hair

Former CNN vice president Princell Hair has been named the president and CEO of Black News Channel, a new cable television network targeted towards African-Americans.

Hair will manage the news network’s day-to-day operations, according to founder and chairman J.C. Watts. In addition to serving as a general manager and vice president at CNN, Hair was also a senior vice president and general manager of NBC Sports Boston. 

Hair is the second CEO since the upstart network started in February, replacing former CEO and co-founder Bob Brillante who left the company in April. 

Black News Channel has agreements with Comcast, Charter Communications and Dish Network for select markets representing around 33 million TV homes and additional agreements for mobile devices and smart TVs, according to www.multichannel.com

Watts, the network founder, represented Oklahoma as a Republican House member from 1995 to 2003.

