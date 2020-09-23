Those who miss the voice of Barack Obama and wish they were hearing it all of the time rather than the voice of the president who succeeded him in the White House are about to get more – much more, 768 pages more – of his eloquent voice. But they will have to wait until after the November 3 election to hear or read that voice. On Tuesday, November 17, readers will be able to get their hands on A Promised Land, the first volume of Obama’s presidential memoirs.
“In A Promised Land, I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still,” Obama said in a release.
“In the book, I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows. And finally, at a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody—a task that won’t depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens.”
The American is waiting for its review copy of the book. In a release, the publisher noted that Obama “offers a unique and thoughtful exploration of both the awesome reach and the limits of presidential power, as well as singular insights into the dynamics of U.S. partisan politics and international diplomacy. Obama brings readers inside the Oval Office and the White House Situation Room, and to Moscow, Cairo, Beijing, and points beyond.
“We are privy to his thoughts as he assembles his Cabinet, wrestles with a global financial crisis, takes the measure of Vladimir Putin, overcomes seemingly insurmountable odds to secure passage of the Affordable Care Act, clashes with generals about U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, tackles Wall Street reform, responds to the devastating Deepwater Horizon blowout, and authorizes Operation Neptune’s Spear, which leads to the death of Osama bin Laden.
“Obama is candid about the balancing act of running for office as a Black American, bearing the expectations of a generation buoyed by messages of ‘hope and change,’ and meeting the moral challenges of high-stakes decision-making. He is frank about the forces that opposed him at home and abroad, open about how living in the White House affected his wife and daughters, and unafraid to reveal self-doubt and disappointment. Yet he never wavers from his belief that inside the great, ongoing American experiment, progress is always possible.”’
Obama is the author of two previous New York Times bestselling books, Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope, and the recipient of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.
“Along with being a fun and informative read,” Obama said in the release, “I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country—and around the globe—to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better.”
A Promised Land will be published by Crown (an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House). It will be issued simultaneously in 25 languages. In the United States and Canada, it will be published in hardcover and digital formats by. An unabridged audio edition of the book – read by the author – will be simultaneously released in digital and physical formats by Penguin Random House Audio.
For more information, visit obamabook.com.
