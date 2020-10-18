Ada Twist

Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Grounds Productions, is developing a new animated Netflix series based on the best-selling book by Andrea Beaty, “Ada Twist, Scientist.”

And because we love all things Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, their production company, Higher Grounds Productions, is developing a new animated Netflix series based on the best-selling book by Andrea Beaty, “Ada Twist, Scientist.” As Mother Jones described, the main character Ada Marie Twist “is a young Black girl with an unstoppable curiosity and an innate affinity for the scientific method. At 8 years old, she discovers the beauty of asking big questions and the joy of gathering evidence to unearth the truth.” The series will be in 12-minute episodes.

Sources: BET, Hollywood Life, KSDK, Mississippi Business Journal, Mother Jones, Page Six, People

