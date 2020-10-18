And because we love all things Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, their production company, Higher Grounds Productions, is developing a new animated Netflix series based on the best-selling book by Andrea Beaty, “Ada Twist, Scientist.” As Mother Jones described, the main character Ada Marie Twist “is a young Black girl with an unstoppable curiosity and an innate affinity for the scientific method. At 8 years old, she discovers the beauty of asking big questions and the joy of gathering evidence to unearth the truth.” The series will be in 12-minute episodes.
Sources: BET, Hollywood Life, KSDK, Mississippi Business Journal, Mother Jones, Page Six, People
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.