St. Louis audiences owe opera great Jessye Norman a recent debt of gratitude. Norman was among the early influences of Karen Slack, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance as she originated the role of Billie Blow during the world premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” as part of the 2019 Opera Theatre of Saint Louis season.
While attending the Philadelphia High School for Performing and Creative Arts, Slack’s choral teacher would play opera every morning before their first class.
“I heard Jessye Norman for the first time. She’s my idol – my favorite opera singer of all time,” Slack said. “When I was in the 9th grade, he played her recordings and I was like ‘oh, I want to do that.’:
Norman's voice was flawlessly classical, but Slack could hear “ the chocolate and the soul all over it."
Norman, the pioneering opera singer whose voice was considered to be technical perfection by critics and audiences alike, passed away on September 30. Her death came two weeks after her 74th birthday and was a result of organ failure that stemmed from a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015.
“A voice from God,” was a phrase repeated on social media as she was memorialized.
She was commonly referred to as a “dramatic soprano.” Pristinely executed notes coupled with passion and impeccable vocal control meant that Norman could move an audience to follow her on an emotional journey that could eclipse a full ensemble of players conveying the most intense and emotionally climactic scene.
Her voice was the standard among the leading opera singers of her era. The color of her skin made her an outsider within the field. But the unmatched quality of her voice with that somehow simultaneously articulated unbridled passion and skillful vocal dexterity made the notion of whether she belonged within the art form indisputable.
She was brave – and not just for her blackness. Norman often sought and performed roles outside of what many considered to be her range. Vocal critics referred to her voice type as Falcon- which is mezzo-soprano in timbre, but dramatic tessitura – or general position within a vocal range.
Norman begged to differ.
“As for my voice, it cannot be categorized—and I like it that way, because I sing things that would be considered in the dramatic, mezzo or spinto range,” Norman once told The New York Times. “I like so many different kinds of music that I've never allowed myself the limitations of one particular range.”
Born on September 15, 1945 in Augusta, Georgia, Norman was one of five children born to Silas Norman and Janie King-Norman. She was introduced to classical voice as a child after being given a radio for her 9th birthday and soon after discovered the weekly broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, which served as a soundtrack when she cleaned her room every Saturday morning.
In the same manner that Slack was inspired by her, Norman listened to the recordings of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price. At age 16, she competed in the Marian Anderson Vocal Competition in Philadelphia – which led to a full scholarship at Howard University.
In 1966, Norman won the National Society of Arts and Letters singing competition. The next year, she graduated from Howard with a degree in music. In 1968, she earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.
1969 she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich and landed a three-year contract with the Deutsche Oper Berlin. She made her operatic début that same year as Elisabeth in Richard Wagner's Tannhäuser at the Deutsche Oper Berlin. Critics at the time described Norman as having "the greatest voice since the German soprano Lehmann. It was the launching of a career that spanned four decades and carried her to stages around the world and earned her countless awards and status as a National treasure. .
In 1997, President Bill Clinton recognized Norman’s contributions to the arts by selecting her as the youngest recipient in the award’s 20-year history of the Kennedy Center Honors.
On March 11, 2002, Norman performed "America the Beautiful" at a service unveiling two monumental columns of light at the site of the former World Trade Center, as a memorial for the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City.
Norman won four Grammy Awards throughout her career – and was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006
In March 2009, Norman curated Honor!, a celebration of the African-American cultural legacy. The festival honored African-American trailblazers and artists with concerts, recitals, lectures, panel discussions, and exhibitions hosted by Carnegie Hall, the Apollo Theater, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and other sites around New York City. Later that year she was named by President Barack Obama as a recipient of a National Medal of The Arts. In 2013, the NAACP named Norman as the 2013 recipient of the Spingarn Award – the organization’s highest honor.
In April 2018, Norman was honored as the 12th recipient of the Glenn Gould Prize for her contribution to opera and the arts.
“Her voice, her presence and her spirit changed lives, civil rights and the people who came to be enthralled in her performance,” said Al Roker, co-host of NBC’s “Today Show” via Twitter.
Slack said that Norman’s gift transcended race, color and gender within opera – and carved a space for singers like her.
“I connected with that sound in a way that I can’t even describe,” Slack said. “Except to say that listening to her made me know there was a place for me [in classical music].”
