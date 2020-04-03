Television mogul Oprah Winfrey has announced she will donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts.
“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” Winfrey said in an Instagram video.
Part of the donation—$1 million—will go to a new initiative called America’s Food Fund, which will help feed local communities. The fund, which launched today, is a joint effort by activist and chef José Andrés, who founded World Central Kitchen; Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot; actor Leonardo DiCaprio; fellow billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs; and Apple. It is accepting donations on GoFundMe and has already raised over $12 million.
Winfrey wasn’t specific about how she will donate the remaining $9 million, but did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country, as well as where she grew up, in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee and Tennessee.
Since the pandemic began, Winfrey has been hosting free conversations with streaming service Apple TV+. Among them includes talks with DJ D-Nice, who has been hosting popular virtual quarantine parties and actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for coronavirus.
