For the first time in its 20-year history, the cover of O Magazine will not feature Oprah. The September issue will feature Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black ER technician who was fatally shot by police officers on March 13.
The move comes as 139 days have gone by and Taylor’s killers, Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove, still have not been charged for her murder.
The O Magazine cover reads, “Her Life Matters,” with a quote from Oprah stating, “if you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.” In her caption, Winfrey explained why it’s important we continue to say Breonna’s name and why she chose to honor her life on the cover.
“Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter. I think about Breonna Taylor often. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of @oprahmagazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”
This September issue of O Magazine will be available Aug. 11.
