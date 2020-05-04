Oprah Winfrey Network announced on Sunday that the next season of its hit drama series “Greenleaf,” from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), and executive producers Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”) and Oprah Winfrey will be its fifth and final. In season five, premiering in June 2020, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.
Last season, “Greenleaf” was the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African-American women and A.A. total viewers, and was also the #4 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for all women 25 - 54, leading OWN to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable network among African-American women, A.A. households, and A.A. total viewers.
“Greenleaf” has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The “Greenleaf” Soundtrack Volume Two was named Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary) by the NAACP Image Awards in 2018. The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television.
