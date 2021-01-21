Maya Angelou honored as part of Mattel’s ‘Inspiring Women Collection’
Author, activist, poet, global cultural treasure and beloved St. Louis daughter. Maya Angelou received countless distinctions and honors during her lifetime – and in the nearly seven years since her death at the age of 86 in 2014.
Last week, famed toymaker Mattel announced that her likeness would be included as part of its Inspiring Women collection of Barbie dolls.
“Barbie is proud to honor the extraordinary Maya Angelou as the newest heroine in the Inspiring Women Collection,” Mattel announced via Twitter on Jan. 14. “As an author, activist and teacher, Dr. Angelou is an inspiration for what can be achieved when we speak up, stand out and refuse to be silenced.”
Since the role model line launched in 2018, Angelou is the 10th to be included in the series that also includes African Americans Rosa Parks and Ella Fitzgerald.
“The series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” Mattel said in a statement. “Dr. Maya Angelou has received numerous awards and accolades including over 50 honorary doctorates, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a National Book Award nomination for her 1970 autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. In 1993, she became the first African American and female poet to speak at a U.S. Presidential inauguration.”
The statement also said Angelou used her voice and unique writing style to connect with people and inspire generations.
The Maya Angelou Barbie is dressed in a floral print floor-length dress and matching head wrap. Accessories include a golden ring, watch, earrings, and a bracelet. The doll recreates Angelou’s warm smile – displaying her signature gapped teeth and beautiful broad nose. The doll also features Angelou holding a copy of her memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. The book, perhaps her most famous, has been translated into 17 languages and sold more than one million copies.
Although Angelou was a global citizen – and she spent her final years in North Carolina – St. Louis has the distinction of being the place where she was born.
She entered the world on 3130 Hickory Street as Marguerite Johnson on April 4, 1928. The home was designated a city landmark in 2015.
“This modest house in a once-segregated St. Louis neighborhood helps to convey the journey Ms. Angelou made to become a renowned author, poet, performer and outspoken civil rights activist,” The landmark designation legislation reads. “And although Ms. Angelou’s life was spent in many places in the United States and abroad, the Property comprises an important part of the history of one of the most prominent and respected women of her generation.”
She chronicles some of her childhood experiences while living in St. Louis within the pages of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.
Mattel said that their selection of Angelou as the latest in the Inspiring Women Collection was part of their commitment to spotlight more Black role models who are female. In less than four days after the doll was announced, pre-orders of the Maya Angelou Barbie were sold out. But by visiting Barbie.com, those interested in purchasing the doll can be notified when more of the collector’s item will be available for sale.
“I am delighted that Barbie has chosen her as one of its Inspiring Women,” Angelou’s son Guy Johnson said in a statement. “My mother, Dr. Maya Angelou, was a pioneer and an activist with an invincible spirit for justice.”
Johnson added that through her words and actions, she developed a unique ability to create deep connections with people around the world.
“She used to say, ‘I write from the Black perspective, but I aim for the human heart,’” Johnson said. “I hope the Barbie Maya Angelou doll will inspire new generations of teachers, writers and activists.”
For more information on the Maya Angelou Barbie, visit www.barbie.com
