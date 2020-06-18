As demonstrations continue for a third week in response to the fatal arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, hard truths and uncomfortable conversations have come to the surface along with the protests that exclaim the value of black life.
An unlikely residual in the uprising that includes individuals from all colors and creeds demanding equity and the admonishment of racist systems and police abuse against black people has been the recognition of Juneteenth.
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and Twitter announced that Juneteenth would be a paid holiday for employees. Other institutions have followed suit. As recently as Wednesday morning, Vincent Flewellen, chief diversity officer for Webster University, announced that Juneteenth – which falls on this Friday –would be recognized by the school as a holiday.
This year’s Juneteenth holds special significance in that many within the dominant culture of the county had simply never heard of it before now. On Tuesday, June 16, The Missouri History Museum held a late morning lecture to offer context for those who are unaware of the day and what it means.
Through a Zoom talk for the History Museum’s STL History Live programming, Professor Chris Tinson, director of African American studies at Saint Louis University, presented “Unfinished Liberation: Juneteenth, Then and Now.”
“What I’m trying to impress upon you is to think about Juneteenth’s broader origins,” Tinson said. “We understand that Juneteenth marks the arrival of General Granger into the city of Galveston.”
On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger came to the city and informed the enslaved people there that they had been in fact been emancipated two years before by President Abraham Lincoln. Commemorating the day with celebration is common practice within the black community, but as far as general American culture…not so much.
“We’re talking about these holidays, yes, we should remember our history and commemorate the struggle of our ancestors,” Tinson said. “But for the general public to believe that a symbolic gesture is all we need right now is to totally miss the point.”
He led and closed with Juneteenth, but most of the talk was about what Juneteenth represents the end of – the institution of slavery – and how the impact of the vile and inhumane system that during its existence prioritized economy over humanity still looms over black life in America.
“We are here to talk about holidays and Juneteenth and because of that, we also have to think about the history of enslavement and related matter,”’ Tinson said. “The history of slavery is arguably the most important issue to study in American history. It’s ghosts and its structuring are lived today. We must understand the role of history in our moment. Even though slavery is difficult to talk about, it’s the foundation for how we got to this point.”
He pointed out that black people’s enslavement is directly linked to the abuse suffered by black people at the hands of law enforcement.
“There’s George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery and the recent sparks of this current movement and to those who have fallen since then and unfortunately those who will fall next week since blackness and death seem to be linked in this society,” Tinson said. “Juneteenth comes out of that there is a longer history that we must be mindful of. Part of history is to grapple with the ugly moments and include them in our state making, in our nation making, in our consciousness.”
He then gave a broad history of how the institution of slavery has and continues to shape the world – even dialing into its impact on the region through the Missouri Compromise and laws that prevented African American residents of St. Louis from getting an education.
“Understanding history and understanding information is not enough,” Tinson said.
He also discussed the racial terror that victimized African Americans and keeps the black community in a type of subjective freedom that has compelled the current climate of protest.
He referred to a veteran named James Perry, who died in 1949 in Homer G. Phillips hospital after being beaten by police when he was wrongly accused of stealing a soda.
“What are the conditions that allow these things to continue to happen?” Perry asked. “We must transform the structures that open up the opportunity for someone to get beaten and killed by the police over a soda.
“Without the material reparation, the symbolic gesture of Juneteenth is empty and incomplete – and we have to accept that fact.”
