From job losses, to COVID-19 related deaths to heightened anxiety and depression, 2020 brought numerous adversities to our world as we all had to adjust to the ‘new normal.’
It was also a time of celebration and innovation for others. The coronavirus pandemic forced businesses and organizations to become creative with their programming and adapt to conducting business virtually.
Queen of Resilience, a nonprofit focused on enriching and empowering the lives of women and girls through mental health, mentorship, and professional development is one of the organizations that successfully pivoted in this season.
Last year, the organization hosted a series about prioritizing your faith and mental health; hosted a ‘Can We Just Breathe’ discussion following the aftermath of George Floyd’s death; hosted a three-day summit with school officials, students, and parents about reintegration in the school system during the pandemic, and more.
This past weekend, QOR held its 2nd annual Sip & Speak, with the theme ‘The Fight Back: It’s Time to Suit Up,’ highlighting accomplishments from last year, hardships faced during the pandemic, and what resiliency looks like in this season.
Despite being virtual, it was very much an evening encompassing exhilarating energy, relatable experiences, and a lot of self-reflecting about these unprecedented times. The night flowed cohesively with a live demonstration drink made by mobile bartending service Lush Libations, live instrumentation by DJ Lamar Harris, numerous show-stopping poems recited throughout the event, and affirmations applicable for all Black women.
Natascha Harried, vice president of QOR moderated the panel which included: Kim Gardner, St. Louis Circuit Attorney; Andre Walker, digital marketing strategist, Shayla Peterson, licensed clinical social worker; Chris Phillips, filmmaker, and CEO of Maverick Media Group; and Lauren Spearman, inspirational speaker, podcaster, and event host.
All the panelists unanimously agreed that they have been met with obstacles in the pandemic; while all five collectively come from different professional backgrounds they still said on one accord how it's been a challenge, but that they’ve managed to adapt.
“Despite the personal losses I suffered from with the death of my cousins, my two spiritual fathers, and the loss of my job, the pandemic forced me to finally bet on myself,” Spearman said. “It forced me to see what would happen if I put my all into my calling the purpose God has placed on my life.”
Like Spearman, Walker shares the same sentiment that loss brought a season of refocus for him. He believes that while it removed a lot from everyone’s lives, it eliminated distractions from him.
“Individuals were forced to get in or out of situations that were going to grow them and make them into becoming a better person.,” Walker said. “I was at home. I was able to focus on my work, focus more with my clients and focus more on myself internally to become the person I needed to become to be whole.”
For Gardner and Peterson, both found that working in mental health and criminal justice sectors brought its own set of difficulties. Peterson became slammed with more and more calls as the crises continued rising. She also found that COVID restrictions distanced her from peers she usually would be able to see in person. She took matters in her own hands and birthed two new ideas for both situations.
“I had only so many referrals that could go around, in response I created the “Hey Sis,” journal for women to self-reflect and be encouraged during this time,” Peterson said. “I created ‘Therafriend’ for other therapists around the country and I to connect once a month.”
“People think mental health is not real,” Gardner said. “With COVID, we had to create innovative ways to address needs remotely, by hybrid or in person.”
Each of all the panelists count faith as the driving force behind their resiliency, especially during the pandemic. Phillips strongly believes his faith has pushed him to keep going and pressing forward.
“I’ve had to put my best foot forward in this particular moment and reflect on the progression I’ve made in where I once was,” Phillips said.
Learn more about QOR, here:https://www.qornow.com/.
