Singer R. Kelly was arrested and taken into custody Thursday night on federal sex charges. According to CNN, he is charged with sex trafficking and attempting to influence a case in Atlanta, and was arrested while walking his dog, a source with knowledge of the arrest said.
A five-count indictment against Kelly was unsealed Friday in the Eastern District of New York. Kelly will appear in federal court in Brooklyn at a later date, a source with that district's US attorney's office told CNN.
Kelly's arrest comes after a 13-count indictment was returned Thursday in the Northern District of Illinois that includes child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, said Joseph Fitzpatrick, assistant US attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. It was also unsealed and available to the public Friday morning.
"He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and to his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain," attorney Steve Greenberg said Friday in a statement. "Most importantly he looks forward to being able to continue to making wonderful music and perform for his legions of fans that believe in him."
A bail hearing will be held early next week, Greenberg told CNN and a law enforcement source told the news outlet the New York Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal partners assisted in Thursday's arrest.
Information from CNN contributed to this report.
