Rapper and singer Juice WRLD passed away on Sunday, less than a week after his 21st birthday.
According to CNN.com, A Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of Juice WRLD, Jarad Anthony Higgins. but Chicago police could only confirm a 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway Airport and died at a nearby hospital after returning to his hometown from Los Angeles. He turned 21 on December 2.
A representative from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office that no autopsy has been performed, and therefore a cause of death has not been determined.
"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time," the artist's label, Interscope Records, said in in a statement posted to social media. "He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else."
He was named Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May.
Information from CNN.com and Instagram.com contributed to this report.
