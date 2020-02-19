Rising rap star Pop Smoke, a New York rapper known for his hit "Welcome to the Party," was fatally shot at his home in Hollywood, California. He was 20.
According to police sources, Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills house registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband.
"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke," Republic Records said in a statement Wednesday. "Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."
Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, dropped his "Meet the Woo 2" mixtape this month.
His death comes days after his latest release scored him his first top 10 spot on the Billboard Charts.
Information from TMZ.com contributed to this report.
