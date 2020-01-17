As St. Louis prepares to celebrate the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday named in his honor, there are literally dozens of opportunities to pay tribute through participation in programming and activities.
Listed below is a comprehensive list of events that are taking place throughout the weekend, Monday and beyond.
Fri., Jan. 17, 11 a.m., Embracing The Dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon presented by Christian Hospital Foundation, with keynote address provided by the Honorable Dr. Michael A. Battle, Paul F. Detrick Building Atrium, Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Rd. For more information, visit www.christianhospital.org/MLK-Celebration or call (314) 653-5162.
Fri., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Art Museum Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. The program includes a keynote address, "The Intersection between Art and Social Justice at the National Museum of African American History and Culture" by Tuliza Fleming, Interim Chief Curator of Visual Arts, NMAAHC, Smithsonian Institution as well as musical performances by Dello Thedford and the Gospel Symphonic Choir and Ronald Ollie, collector and vocalist.1 Fine Arts Dr., 63110. For more information, visit www.slam.org.
Sat., Jan. 18, 12 noon, The St. Louis Public Library and Connected Learning STL present of screening of the documentary For Ahkeem, St. Louis Public Library-Central Branch, 1301 Olive Street, St. Louis MO 63103. For more information, visit www.slpl.org.
Sat. Jan. 18 – Mon., Jan. 20, 6th annual MLK Community Celebration at the Missouri History Museum. Programming includes St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature, Youth Activism and Engagement Workshops, a story-dance journey with Mama Lisa and more. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell at DeBaliviere. A full schedule of the weekend’s events is available at mohistory.org/events/mlk-celebration.
Sunday, Jan. 19, 1:30 p.m., Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, The Ivy Alliance Foundation and the Upsilon Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 8th Annual Sunday Supper – a Salute to Veterans and Military Families, Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow. For more information, visit mlk2020vss.eventbrite.com or call (314) 282-8018 for reservations.
Sun., Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m., Webster Groves Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, Festivities begins with a march from Webster Groves City Hall to the Steger Sixth Grade Center/Givens Elementary School auditorium, at 701 N. Rock Hill Rd. Program will commence at 5:45 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., The City of Hazelwood Community Enrichment Commission 8th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Hazelwood Civic Center East, 8969 Dunn Road. For more information, call (314) 731-0980.
Mon., Jan. 20, 7 a.m., Gateway St. Louis YMCA 35th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. Keynote speaker, Missouri Chief Justice George Draper. Bayer Family YMCA, 5555 Page Blvd., 63112. For more information, email charmane.brown@gwrymca.org.
Mon., Jan. 20, 9 a.m., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee Civic Ceremony, March of Celebration and Interfaith Church Service and special tribute honoring the life and legacy of Norman R. Seay, Old Courthouse (4th and Market) and Leonard Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 North Compton. For more information, call (314) 458-6906, (314) 769-1211 or (314) 583-0532.
Mon., Jan. 20, 10 a.m., University of Missouri St. Louis Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration featuring Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, host of HuffPost Live, BET News, VH1 and former political contributor for CNN; Jasmine Huda, evening anchor/reporter for Fox 2 News/KTVI-TV, Brian Owens, soloist and St. Louis Symphony artist in residence; and, the St. Louis Children’s Choirs. Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., 63121. For more information, please contact the office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at 314-516-5695.
Mon., Jan. 20, 10 a.m., MLK Day of Service. Create gifts for O’Fallon’s senior care facility residents and share in an act of kindness that brings the community together. Krekel Civic Center, 305 Civic Park Dr., 63366. For more information, visit www.facebook.com.
Mon., Jan. 20, 4 p.m. Washington University School of Medicine Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture with Adia Harvey Wingfield – the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences and associate dean for Faculty Development at Washington University in St. Louis, Eric P. Newman Education Center, 320 South Euclid Ave.
Mon., Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m., Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – CBTU Saint Louis Chapter invites you to their 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Rights Awards. Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 36, 2319 Chouteau Ave., 63103. For more information, visit www.facebook.com.
Mon., Jan. 20, 7 p.m. Washington University’s 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration with keynote address by Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, Graham Chapel, Danforth Campus. For more information, call (314) 935-5059.
Tues., Jan. 21, 12:30 p.m., Throwing and Growing 6th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Program, Essay Contest and Betty L. Thompson 3rd Annual Black History Program and Student Awareness Day, Northwest Academy of Law and Social Justice, 5240 Riverview Blvd. For more information, call (314) 650-1008.
Tues., Jan. 21, 6 p.m. (5 p.m. pre-program reception), St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley and North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, KMOX news anchor Carol Daniel, will speak on the celebration’s theme, “Let’s Build Bridges, not Walls.” Terry M. Fischer Theatre, located at 3400 Pershall Road. For more information, visit https://www.stlcc.edu/news/2019/2020-mlk-birthday.aspx
Tues., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., MLK Jeopardy, St. Louis Public Library – Julia Davis Branch, 4415 Natural Bridge Ave. For more information, visit www.slpl.org
