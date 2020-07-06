Comedian and top-rated radio personality Rickey Smiley shared on social media that his daughter was one of three people shot during an alleged road rage incident on Houston's south side on Sunday.
Smiley, who hosts The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ said in a video he shared to his social media pages that his daughter, Aaryn Smiley was shot three times in a road rage incident in Houston while she was headed to a fast food restaurant.
"The fact that she's laying up in the hospital and probably going to have to go into surgery ... She's just crying, she's scared, and I just hate it,” Smiley said. ““I’m just so thankful to God for covering my daughter. She’s in the hospital, but I could have been over at the funeral home today.”
Smiley later updated fans that his daughter was out of surgery.
“Thank you to everyone who is keeping my daughter lifted in prayer,” Smiley said via Instagram. “And to everyone who has sent well wishes her way.”
