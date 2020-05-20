The Saint Louis Zoo has announced Saturday, June 13 as its reopening date for the public. As part of its commitment to the continued well-being of guests, staff and animals, and in an ongoing effort to assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Zoo has implemented enhanced protocols and procedures.
“I am excited to share the news about our reopening and I hope everyone knows that the Saint Louis Zoo values safety,” said Jeffrey Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President & CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “I am amazed at the incredible care our staff has provided to the animals during this pandemic as well as the diligent work underway in preparation to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences.” Zoo Leadership has closely monitored the developments of the global outbreak of COVID-19, following regular updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), as well as information provided by federal, state and local authorities and health officials.
The unique characteristics of the Zoo campus and vast outdoor experiences provide the opportunity to safely implement numerous safety measures. While specific details pertaining to those measures as well as Zoo policies and protocols for guests will be shared closer to reopening, there a few outlined below: First, in order to better ensure good social distancing, the Zoo will limit attendance and require timed, free reservations in order to enter the Zoo. The Zoo will be open seven days a week and guests can make reservations at stlzoo.org beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 8. The Zoo also will provide a phone number for those unable to access the Zoo’s website. Next, at the direction of the Department of Health for the City of St. Louis, it is mandatory for Zoo staff to wear masks/face coverings and the Zoo will require all guests over the age of 9 to wear masks/face coverings while visiting.
Guests with preexisting health conditions unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt. Guests are allowed to remove or lower their masks/face coverings when practicing good social distancing of 6 feet or more when eating or drinking.
“Face coverings can help minimize virus transmission from asymptomatic individuals. Keeping our animal and veterinary care staff safe and protected is the best measure to keep our animals safe and at minimal risk of exposure to a virus that we know very little about,” said Dr. Bonner. “On behalf of everyone at the Saint Louis Zoo, we appreciate your support and we look forward to seeing you soon,” said Dr. Bonner. “Until then, we encourage you to follow us on social media or on our blog to stay connected as we do our best to share stories and photos.”
