Watch the critically acclaimed film, "All In: The Fight for Democracy" Tuesday, September 22nd for free on Amazon Prime Video - for 24 hours there will be no paywall and you don't need to have a Prime membership to view it. It will also be streaming across multiple platforms, including: Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.
September 22 is National Voter Registration Day. Please register to vote if you haven't already: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register. If you'd like to help register people to vote, please sign up for Operation Voter Turnout: https://tinyurl.com/op-turnout
"All In: The Fight for Democracy" is a documentary which looks at voter repression and the fight to overcome it. Kenya Vaughn, Contributing editor of The St. Louis American, reviews "All In: The Fight for Democracy": http://www.stlamerican.com/entertainment/living_it/fear-of-the-black-vote-all-in-the-fight-for-democracy-details-history-aftermath-of/article_a8239b2a-f88e-11ea-bb91-bb88a6740fcd.html
