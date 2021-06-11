King of the Park

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winner André De Shields (Broadway: Hadestown, The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin) stars in the titanic title role in William Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy. Directed by Carl Cofield (Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem), King Lear is a brilliant return for Shakespeare in Forest Park.

 Photo by Lia Chang

The 2021 Shakespeare in the Park production of King Lear starring Andre De Shields and directed by Carl Cofield continues its run in Forest Park through June 27.

For more on the play and Black Rep actress Christina Francis Yancy see Living It, C1 

