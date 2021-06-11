The 2021 Shakespeare in the Park production of King Lear starring Andre De Shields and directed by Carl Cofield continues its run in Forest Park through June 27.
For more on the play and Black Rep actress Christina Francis Yancy see Living It, C1
The 2021 Shakespeare in the Park production of King Lear starring Andre De Shields and directed by Carl Cofield continues its run in Forest Park through June 27.
For more on the play and Black Rep actress Christina Francis Yancy see Living It, C1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.