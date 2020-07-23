Singer/songwriter Malena Smith admitted that she was initially conflicted about singing “America The Beautiful” when she was asked to perform the standard as her contribution to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s Songs of America video project.
“I didn’t know how I felt about being a black woman singing ‘America The Beautiful’ while black people are being killed in the streets,” Smith said.
She expressed her concerns with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. They were open to the dialogue and supportive of whatever she decided. Because the purpose of the video series was to shed light on the depth and diversity of musical talent within American music through local talent against the backdrop of popular local landmarks, she agreed to sing the song.
As she practiced her rendition of the song arranged by Adam Maness, the region – and the country – was actively engaged in protest demanding equity on all fronts for Black people that was sparked by the fatal arrest of George Floyd. The more she tuned to the lyrics and the message of the song rehearsal process, her thoughts on the song and its intention shifted.
Smith thought about the people of all races and backgrounds in the streets saying Black Lives Matter on her behalf. She thought about their constitutional right to protest – and even in an unbecoming moment – she saw the beauty in our nation.
She felt the hope of the song and she felt honored to be the one to sing it.
“The language and the lyrics being used and listening to the melody and hearing the hope that we all need right now to get through this time,” Smith said.
When the time came for her to sing it for the video recording, Smith’s emotional connection with the song she was tapped to sing was palpable. At one point as she closed her eyes and lifted her hands while performing at Martin Memorial Park in East St. Louis, it was as if her heart opened up as well to receive the encouragement and inspiration that she hoped the song would provide for others.
“I thought it through how the song would be felt by other people based on what is needed right now,” said Smith, who also works full time with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s administrative team as an IN UNISON Graduate Fellow and sings for the IN UNISON Churches initiative.
“To be the face of this creative response to the darkness that has been going on, it felt very powerful,” Smith said.
Her recording was one of six videos that The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra premiered for Songs of America from June 29 through July 4.
The SLSO small ensemble performances were recorded at the orchestra’s home at Powell Hall, filmed at notable locations throughout the St. Louis region, and released on SLSO digital. The videos also still available for viewing and are airing on the Nine Network of Public Media.
Installments feature SLSO Music Director Stéphane Denève on piano; St. Louis vocalists Kennedy Holmes, Brian Owens, and Malena Smith; crossover ensemble The 442s; and SLSO musicians in works by Sam Cooke, W.C. Handy, Scott Joplin, George Walker, as well as new arrangements of traditional songs by St. Louis musician Adam Maness.
In its opening week, SLSO Songs of America segments reached 175,000 people through the orchestra’s digital channels, including slso.org, slsostories.org, YouTube, and social media.
“The Symphony as an organization I feel like are true allies in this movement,” Smith said. “They are on the right side of history – and they are constantly working to be better and to be more of the people’s orchestra.”
Also among the selections are Brian Owens’ rendition of “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “The Voice” finalist Kennedy Holmes singing “Amazing Grace.”
“I’m grateful to the Symphony for amplifying Black voices in music and creating more opportunities for us,” Smith said. “By giving us the platform for Black artists and composers is basically saying that our music just as much music as Bach or Mozart.”
The performances became a beacon of hope as the citizens take to the streets demanding that America’s promises apply to all citizens.
“These are artistic responses that connect humans despite the differences in what we look like,” Smith said. “It is so powerful to be able to use music to offer light in the dark times.”
To view Smith’s performance, as well as the entire SLSO Songs of America, with program notes, on the orchestra’s digital magazine, SLSO Stories. Visit bit.ly/38yeAaM.
