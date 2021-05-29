“Meet me at The Muny, The Muny in Forest Park.”
The region missed hearing that popular tune last year because the 2020 Municipal Opera season was a victim of the pandemic.
The Muny is back and ready to begin its 2021 season, featuring “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” and “Chicago.”
“Every season we look for seven shows that are a good mix for the community,” said Kwofe Coleman, who begins his new role as CEO and president in January.
“Our audience votes on shows that they want and then we pick our season largely based on those results and what’s available. We’re happy to have the chance to bring them since there wasn’t a season last year.”
“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” has a definite St. Louis flair, as it is set in the historic Gaslight Square neighborhood, a once thriving entertainment district that was a hotspot for locals and tourists in the 1950’s-1960’s.
As Broadway’s longest running music revue, the musical pays tribute to the rhythm and blues and rock and roll music created by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller in the 1950s and 1960s.
Featuring hits by Ben E. King, The Coasters, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee, The Drifters and other artists, the show includes 39 songs including “Love Potion No. 9,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Yakety Yak” and “On Broadway.
The show made its Broadway debut in 1995 and won a Tony Award for Best Musical the following year. It then ran for a record 2,039 performances. It will run at The Muny July 26-August 1.
Set in Salzburg, Austria the family classic “The Sound of Music” tells the story of Maria, a young woman who works for a large family as their children’s governess while deciding if becoming a nun is her true career path. She grows close to the children and falls in love with their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. Despite his disdain for the Nazis, the government assigns him a task in the German navy. Instead, he, Maria, and the children decide to flee. Songs include “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things” and the timeless title track, “The Sound of Music.” The show runs Aug. 3-9.
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”, the Tony winning musical centered around the 1954 film of the same name, is next on the Muny stage. It details the story of Adam, the oldest brother, and his young wife Milly while living in Oregon’s wilderness in the 1850s. Milly tries to teach her six brothers-in-law how to be more civilized and attempts to marry them, but her plan works against her favor. This tale about the battle of the sexes incorporates frontier classics “Bless Your Beautiful Hide,” “Goin’ Courtin’” and “Wonderful, Wonderful Day.” It runs Aug. 12-18.
“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” highlights the life and career journey of 26-time Grammy-winning husband-and-wife duo, Miami sound machines Gloria and Emilio Estefan. It examples how two people can succeed by believing in each other, their collective talents, and music. It creatively and culturally includes the sounds of Latin music during that era with songs such as “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Coming Out of the Dark,” “Conga,” and the title track, “Get On Your Feet.” The show runs Aug. 21-27
The curtain will fall on the historic season with “Chicago.” Set in “The City of Broad Shoulders” during the Prohibition era, it chronicles the lives of two rival vaudevillian murderers incarcerated at the Cook County Jail. Velma, a nightclub sensation, is serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding them sleeping together. While singer Roxie is in the pen for cold bloodedly murdering the lover she’s been cheating on her husband with.
Velma leans on prison officer Mama Morton (who was portrayed by Queen Latifah in the 2002 movie version) and deceitful lawyer Billy Flynn, who turns her punishment into tabloid media chaos. As she prepares for a comeback, Roxie has other plans. The production includes the songs, “Cell Block Tango,” “Mister Cellophane” and “All That Jazz.” The season’s final show runs Aug. 30-Sept. 5.
For its 103rd season, the five shows were held over from last year. The Muny usually stages seven.
Coleman added that a favorite thing about all seasons is that the shows are not only presented here, but are also produced by local talents.
“They’re made by the hands of people in this community,” Coleman said. “It feels truly authentic to the city.”
Visit https://muny.org/ for more information about the Muny’s 2021-22 season.
