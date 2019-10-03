Soldan International Studies High School will be presenting the collaborative concert entitled Taking Back Our Community at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at The Cathedral at St. Paul AME Church.
This free, community centered concert aims to unify the Sherman Park neighborhood and give a civil justice voice to the youth of Soldan students and their families.
The concert will feature performances by “The Voice” finalist Kennedy Holmes, Trinity, Morgan and Khloe Davis, the Soldan Concert Choir, Jesse Prather and Committed II Christ, Tish Haynes Keys and Rev. Michael Wallace.
Taking Back Our Community concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at The Cathedral at St. Paul AME Church 1260 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112
