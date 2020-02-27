“Y’all…I’m home,” Marlissa Hudson said as she stood with her hand across her chest. She soaked in the evening’s first round of thunderous applause – which started before she sang a single note.
It wouldn’t be the last.
Hudson is a soprano known the world over within the classical music community.
She was the featured soloist for “Lift Every Voice,” the annual St. Louis Symphony Orchestra IN UNISON Chorus Black History Month concert held Friday night at Powell Symphony Hall. But the fact that Hudson was singing on the stage that was the launching pad for her musical career was not lost on her.
“I believe I was a charter member of this chorus,” Hudson said. “I just want to thank Dr. Robert Ray (founder and director emeritus of IN UNISON). He gave me my start. Can someone please tell him how thankful I am?”
Hudson also took a moment to thank her mother and give her credit for the role she played in her career.
“It was her fortitude and her faith that got me here,” Hudson said while pointing to her mother as she sat near the front in the center section.
Under the direction of Kevin McBeth, she joined IN UNISON and The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in a multifaceted tribute to black history and black music.
The homage started before Hudson took the stage, thanks to a sweeping performance of “Animato,” the third movement from William Grant Still’s “Afro-American Symphony” by the SLSO.
The stunning composition, written by Still in 1930, became the first symphony written by an African American and performed for a United States audience by a leading orchestra when the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra premiered the work in 1931.
IN UNISON and SLSO followed up with the song for which their annual program is named. A tradition of the program, classic Negro spirituals, contemporary gospel and traditional classical music are combined with a few selections to showcase the range of SLSO and IN UNISON.
The South African tune “Tshotsholoza” gave the concert a taste of global flavor.
“If you are sitting here and feel like you don’t understand a word the chorus is saying, relax,” McBeth joked. “You’re not supposed to.”
Also included in the program was Civil Rights Movement anthem “We Shall Overcome” and the spiritual “Old Time Religion,” which highlighted the impressive vocals of soprano Nadia Maddex and baritone Wynton Stuart.
Hudson’s portion of the show began with Mozart’s “Laudate Dominum” from Vesperae Solemnes de Confessore (Solemn Vespers for a Confessor) and continued with “Mary Had A Little Baby” from Ballad of the Brown King.
“Y’all will have to excuse me if my hips move a bit; this wonderful orchestra plays this with such a swing,” Hudson said just ahead of “Mary Had A Little Baby.”
In between selections, she laughed and talked with the type of ease and comfort that performing before hometown audience can conjure. Her rich tone, delightful pitch and the pristine high notes she generously delivered made it clear that IN UNISON groomed a world-class singer.
She used her voice to pick up where her words left off in paying tribute to the influence the chorus, and its founder Robert Ray, for laying the foundation for her music career with the “Lift Every Voice” finale.
Backed by the chorus and the symphony, Hudson poured her soul into a stunning rendition of “Credo: I Believe in God” from Ray’s internationally renowned “Gospel Mass.”
She dramatically concluded with a powerful, piercing note that Hudson held until the audience was compelled without prompting to rise to their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.