85 South Show Live coming to Chaifetz Arena this summer

Rising comedy stars DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean will be back in St. Louis this July when their “85 South Live” show lands at the Chaifetz Arena on Sunday, July 5.
The trio has been shaking up the podcasting scene with their hilarious improvs and freestyles for the past few years – and are even funnier before a live audience.
Tickets for “85 South Live” are on sale now and are available at the Chaifetz Arena box office, thechaifetzarena.com and ticketmaster.com
