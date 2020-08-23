Ready to get out of the house and go to the movies? Marcus Theatres reopened local movie houses this weekend with stringent health and safety measures in place.
St. Charles Cinema reopened Friday, Aug. 21 and O’Fallon Cinema, Arnold Cinema, Des Peres Cinema, Ronnies Cinema, and Chesterfield Cinema are expected to open next Friday, Aug. 28, as part of the theater chain’s phased rollout plan.
The locations will require theatergoers to wear face masks except when eating or drinking and to follow guidelines for socially-distanced seating. “Enhanced protocols” include cleaning and disinfecting the auditorium after every movie, restricted restaurant and table service, low contact options for ticket purchases and concession ordering, and touchless faucets and soap and towel dispensers in the bathrooms, according to a statement. Associates will undergo wellness checks prior to their shifts and be required to wear masks and gloves.
“Based on a survey of Marcus Theatres’ Magical Movie Rewards members, 97% of theatregoers at the reopened locations approve of the cleaning and social distancing protocols, and more than 98% feel comfortable and safe watching a movie in the auditorium,” the statement said.
Visit www.marcustheatres.com for more information.
