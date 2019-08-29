St. Louis Black Restaurant Week returns for its second year September 3-8 featuring TKO, Prime 55, Seafood by Crushed Velvet, The River Lillie, Just Chicken (both locations), Burger 809, and JC Supper Club.
The event, organized by Frank R. Williamson, is designed to promote economic diversity while providing minority-owned restaurants with social media and mainstream marketing opportunities with a goal promoting St. Louis food tourism and multicultural engagement.
“This is another way to show how proud we are of our city and all it has to offer while truly making a difference for these businesses,” Williamson said.
For more information, visit www.stlbrw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.