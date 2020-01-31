The St. Louis County Library’s Black History Celebration will begin with a special evening with iconic RUN DMC rapper Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and his wife Justine Simmons. The event will be a discussion of their memoir “Old School Love: And Why It Works.” The event will take place on Saturday February 1, 7:00 p.m. at Library Headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.)
A hip-hop pioneer through his legendary rap group RUN-DMC, Joseph “Reverend Run” Simmons and his wife, Justine use their book to share their secrets to lasting love and the guiding principles that have kept them together for more than 20 years.
In this homage to classic courtship, Rev and Justine reveal the secrets to their marriage’s longevity and happiness. Each chapter of “Old School Love” offers stories, anecdotes, and memories of Rev and Justine’s marriage, family, passion, and their deep faith and belief in God. Their reflections are bookended by a verse or line from scripture, a saying, or a favorite quote and a sampling of personal wisdom.
Tickets can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets or at Library Headquarters. For more information, visit www.slcl.org.
