St. Louis County Library will begin offering curbside service at all 20 branches on Wednesday, June 3. This contact-free service allows patrons to reserve and pick up books, movies and more while practicing social distancing. Patrons will also be able to request and pick up print-outs. Details are available at www.slcl.org/covid-updates.
Curbside hours are: Monday through Thursday from 1:00-6:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
To place a hold, visit www.slcl.org, call or use the SLCL mobile app. Patrons will be notified via email with instructions on how to pick up their holds using curbside service.
“The employees at St. Louis County Library have been working hard to provide access to resources during this unprecedented time,” said Library Director Kristen Sorth. “We are thrilled to begin offering limited services such as reopening the book drops and curbside service so our patrons can check out library materials. We have missed our patrons!”
Book drops at all 20 St. Louis County Library locations reopened to the public on May 26. Patrons may return books, music and movies to the book drops. Patrons should continue to keep items at home that can only be returned inside a branch. This includes musical instruments, puzzles, telescopes, Sci-finders kits, binoculars and other items that will not fit through book drop slots. Due dates on materials checked out prior to closure have been extended through June 30.
St. Louis County Library has been working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Charles City-County Library and the Municipal Library Consortium to make coordinated decisions in the best interests of the public. All 11 library districts have the same reopening dates. Please visit the SLCL website and social media channels for ongoing updates.
During the stay at home order, SLCL has been providing drive-thru meals, emergency diapers and period products at select branches. All SLCL branches offer password-free wi-fi that can be accessed from the parking lots. Digital resources have also been expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic and are available through the Library’s Virtual Branch: www.slcl.org/virtual-branch.
Please visit www.slcl.org/covid-updates for additional details about book drops and curbside service.
