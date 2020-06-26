St. Louis rap star Huey, who had a national hit with “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was fatally shot late Thursday night in Kinloch. He was 32.
Huey, born Lawrence Franks Jr., was one of two who suffered gunshot wounds as the result of a shooting that took place in front of a home in the St. Louis county municipality.
He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.
Another victim of the same shooting had arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.
“They killed my cousin,” activist and rapper Bruce Franks Jr. said via Twitter. “Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This [expletive] is hard, man!”
Born in Kinloch, but raised in Walnut Park, Huey was still a teen when he burst onto the St. Louis hip-hop scene with a song and accompanying dance so catchy that it went global.
So young, that he called himself Baby Huey when “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was released in 2006.
Along with his song “Oh,” “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was a guaranteed party starter on the St. Louis club scene. Huey was a local mixtape favorite. Through his presence on “Unsigned Hype,” he caught the attention of producer TJ Chapman, who introduced Huey to Mickey “MeMpHitz’ Wright. At the time, Wright was Vice President of A&R for Jive Records.
“Pop, Lock & Drop It” became the lead single for Huey’s debut album “The Notebook Paper,” which was released by Hitz Committee and Jive Records in 2007.
The album cracked the top 30 of the Billboard 200 top albums when it debuted.
Huey instantly added his name to list of St. Louis rappers contributing to hip-hop culture overall – Nelly, Chingy, Jibbs, Murphy Lee and plenty of others.
“Pop, Lock & Drop it” peaked at the number six position of the Billboard Hot 100 and was followed up by “When I Hustle,” which featured R&B heartthrob Lloyd.
Huey remained a St. Louis favorite over the years and continued to pursue music, most recently under the moniker Hue Hef.
He is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.
