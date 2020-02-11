Music Director Stéphane Denève and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra continue their exploration of the works of French composer Guillaume Connesson this season, collaborating with saxophonist Timothy McAllister for the U.S. premiere of the composer’s saxophone concerto, A Kind of Trane, inspired by jazz legend John Coltrane.
The SLSO performs three works by Connesson this season, and 15 works by composers of today. McAllister and SLSO deepen their relationship this season, having previously earned a Grammy Award for a recording of John Adams‘ Saxophone Concerto and City Noir.
Roussel’s rarely-performed Symphony No. 3 propels the concert to its energetic conclusion—Ravel’s Bolero, which echoes the build up of musical momentum first heard at the beginning of the concert.
Concerts are 10:30am and 8:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020, and 8:00pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at slso.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700.
