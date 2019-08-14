StarFire Productions Introducing Urban Style Dinner Theatre will present its 18th production and 9th season with a production of “Not My Sons.” Audiences will have two opportunities to catch the show on Saturday, August 17 (3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) at the Empowerment Center @ The Center For Divine Love.
The play, written and directed by StarFire Productions founder Star Ellis, will be coupled with a two-course dinner catered by StarFire Catering.
“Not My Sons” will play at The Empowerment Center @ The Center For Divine Love, 3617 Wyoming St., St. Louis, MO 63116.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.StarFireHot.com or call 314.732.5146 for group/organization rates.
