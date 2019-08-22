The Meek Mill and Future co-headlining "Legendary Nights" tour that was to serve as Hot 104.1 FM’s Super Jam 2019 has been canceled.
Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 28 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre the show was to also feature YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion, refunds are available at point of purchase.
The show is one of seven dates that have been scratched from the tour - including Noblesville, Burgettstown, Saratoga Springs, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Pittsburgh.
The cancellation of the St. Louis show was first reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s popular music and entertainment blog The Blender.
