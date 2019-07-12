Tali Allen, a 20-year veteran of the arts, has been appointed as Director of Education for The Muny.
In the newly created role, Allen will work with current staff to coordinate, evaluate and expand existing education programs while developing and implementing new programs within The Crawford Taylor Education Initiative.
“It is a proud and energizing moment to welcome Tali to our team,” said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. “Her track record of success, breadth of experience and genuine desire to positively affect young lives through arts education makes Tali the perfect person to lead our evolving initiative. The great work that has been and will continue to be done by existing, dedicated staff will surely benefit from Tali’s presence.”
Formerly the Director of Education and Outreach at Stages St. Louis, as well as the Director and Music Director of Stages’ pre-professional groups Triple Threats and Triple Threat TEENS, Allen has served as a teaching artist with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, taught music and drama within the Archdiocese of St. Louis, was a faculty member of theatre and voice at COCA, an adjudicator and workshop leader for the Junior Theatre Festival and the Director of the Music School at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Chicago.
“I am incredibly humbled to join this institution as it steps into its second century,” said Allen. “It is a great honor to further the long-standing tradition of education programs at The Muny, while aiding in the development of young artists in this community.”
Allen is currently an adjunct voice faculty member at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University.
