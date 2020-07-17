Several sources are reporting that singer and media personality Tamar Braxton was hospitalized on Thursday night.
The Blast and TMZ report that the singer and reality TV star, 43, was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. According to The Blast, she was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso.
The Blast reports that Braxton is in stable condition but still unconscious, and is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.
A spokesperson for the LAPD told People.com that officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson says that the individual was transported to the hospital.
Several outlets are reporting the incident as an attempted suicide. A spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast, "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."
Information from People.com, The Blast and TMZ.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.