Actress and daytime talk personality Tamera Mowry-Housley took to Instagram to announce that she is leaving “The Real.”
“I had no intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya,” Mowry-Housley said as a caption for a lengthy Instagram post regarding her departure from the panel format daytime talk show. “But now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.”
An original co-host of the popular show, Mowry-Housley said, “For seven years, my heart and soul has been at ‘The Real.’
“I’m so proud of all that the ladies and I have accomplished there – including two NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy,” she continued. “However, all good things must come to an end and it is with a bittersweet smile that I announce my departure from ‘The Real.’”
In the announcement, Mowry-Housley mentioned the lifelong friendships she has established with her co-hosts and said that she will be rooting for them as the show carries on without her and called the co-hosts her “sisters for life.”
“I will be rooting for you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”
