The book signing and discussion for Wilkinson Early Childhood Center students and their teacher Emily Hockaday was one any bestselling author would hope for.
Two Saturdays ago, as they introduced their book “LeBron James: Black History in Children’s Words,” the line stretched the length of the gymnasium. People waited patiently to get their copy of the book signed by Hockaday and the students.
An extra-long activity table allowed guests to get an assembly line of personalized signatures, starting with Ms. Hockaday and a rotating group of student authors.
By the time they stood before the crowd of proud parents, grandparents, siblings and supporters to discuss the book about 30 minutes later, every available copy of the book was sold. The book, which was released in mid-January of this year, is currently sold out on Amazon.com.
Before Ron Himes could get started facilitating the discussion with Hockaday, her students and the audience, tears rolled down Hockaday’s face.
Reactions to the book she conceived were overwhelming. She never thought that a trip to the library to research for a report would be the catalyst for a book that would inspire so many – including James himself.
“I wanted to make sure you guys know what an incredible honor that is for me because it was it wasn’t that long ago that I was just a kid like you – a young kid with big dreams,” James wrote in a letter that serves as the book’s forward. “I never imagined that one day a group of amazing students like you would be making a book with my name on it. That just shows anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself.”
He also told the students to keep dreaming, wished them the best for the rest of the school year and challenged them to never let anyone slow them down.
“I hope my story continues to inspire you and kids around the world to go out and achieve their dreams,” James said in closing. “And I’m rooting for every single one of you.”
The journey that led to “LeBron James: Black History in Children’s Words” began with first grader Jackson Harris. He checked out a copy of a LeBron James book and wrote a report on what he read. The other children were so excited to hear what Harris had to say about James that Hockaday compelled them to write about him too.
“They were jumping around. They were shooting baskets,” Hockaday said, “And the writing was electric. I thought, ‘maybe this information could go into a book.’”
She decided to get the whole school, which ranges from pre-k to second grade, involved.
They conducted a schoolwide vote on who should be the topic of their book. In the running were artists, entertainers and sports figures. LeBron James was declared the winner. Hockaday assigned each grade level their own chapter about James. The pre-k students came together to pen “Growing Up LeBron,” kindergarteners shared about the period in James’ life when he experienced homelessness, first grade detailed his NBA career and the second graders ended the book with his community service and philanthropic efforts.
“They had no place to live, so they had to sleep in a car,” the children wrote in the book’s second chapter.
“I researched what the children wrote to make sure that everything was accurate,” Hockaday said. “I’m just so amazed by what these students did.”
From start to publication, the process took about six months. The book was published through Noah’s Ark Publishing, which was founded and is run by St. Louis native Laval Belle. Belle, who is also a professional drummer that resides in Los Angeles, came back home to St. Louis to cheer on the students and their milestone.
“Give it up for these students, Ms. Levy these teachers and counselors,” Belle said. “And last but certainly not least, Ms. Hockaday.”
Half of the proceeds from book sales will benefit Wilkinson ECC’s technology department.
“We are very excited for our young people who went through the whole process of writing, drafting and ultimately publishing this book,” said Yvette Levy, principal of Wilkinson ECC. “And to Ms. Hockaday for making it all possible.”
Jackson Harris feels “fantastic” about being the inspiration for the book – and that it was a way for him to make a personal connection with his hero.
His mother, Renitra Jackson, expressed the pride she has regarding the book after singing the praises of the “top notch” school, it’s educators and principal.
“He’s become more involved in reading and he is working on collecting all of his chapter books and that helped him to get more involved and want to be involved,” Jackson said of her son. “Basketball is his favorite sport, so this is a great avenue for him to see that reading is fun and you can do more, the more knowledge you gain.”
He had just finished a game of hoops before the book signing. She said the book showed her the importance of parents using education to connect with their children.
“A lot of times as parents we get busy and when kids come to us with ideas, sometimes we shrug them off – but engage your child,” Jackson said. “Talk your child and see where they are. That imagination is booming at that age and it can blossom into anything – I mean, look what happened.”
