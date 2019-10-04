Diahann Carroll, who broke new ground for African-Americans on television, passed away on Friday, October 4 after a long battle with cancer. She was 84.
Carroll was often praised for being the epitome of sophistication – both on screen and in life.
A star of film, stage and television, she made her debut alongside Dorothy Dandridge in “Carmen Jones” and also appeared in the film adaptation of “Porgy and Bess.” She made her Broadway debut in the musical “House of Flowers.” Carroll was the first black woman to win a Tony Award for her role in the 1962 musical “No Strings.”
Her title role in the 1968 television series Julia, made her the first African-American actress to star in her own television series where she did not play a domestic worker. That role won her the Golden Globe Award for "Best Actress In A Television Series" in 1968,[3] and a nomination for an Emmy Award in 1969. The show, which ran for three years, opened the door for African-Americans being portrayed on television in more diverse roles and experiences.
Younger audiences came to know her as the cunning and glamourous Dominique Devereaux. She also had recurring roles on “A Different World” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.