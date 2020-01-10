Beloved longtime Black Rep leading lady Linda Kennedy, who passed away last August after a battle with cancer, will be honored by the company where he professional stage career began.
The St. Louis Black Repertory Company will hold a special tribute for Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13 at Washington University’s Edison Theatre.
“Her first season with the Black Rep was in 1981 and I honestly don’t know where the company would have been or what we would have achieved without her,” said Ron Himes, The Black Rep’s Founder and Producing Director. “She was my right hand, my left hand….my everything. She was the heart and soul of The Black Rep.”
She worked for The Black Rep on stage and in array of administrative and artistic capacities. Himes and Kennedy also played opposite each other on stage nearly a dozen times, most recently in the company’s 2018 production of August Wilson’s “Fences.”
"She was phenomenal in everything she did. She was perhaps the greatest Black Rep Ambassador and the greatest Black Rep Artistic Associate," Himes said. " For me it has been an honor and a privilege to have known her as an artist and as a person."
The Black Rep’s tribute to Linda Kennedy will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13 at Washington University’s Edison Theatre, 6445 Forsyth Blvd. For more information, visit www.theblackrep.org or call (314) 534-3807.
